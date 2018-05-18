WATCH: Week in review: May 18

WATCH:

Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson recommended 90 days to six months in jail for fundamentalist polygamist leader Winston Blackmore and one month to 90 days in jail for co-accused James Oler in a sentencing hearing on Tuesday. Sentencing is expected to take place in June.

City monitoring water levels of local creeks

While areas in B.C. like Grand Forks have been hit hard by flooding caused by spring melting, Cranbrook has, so far, been unscathed. However, Joseph Creek’s levels are high and the BC River Forecast Centre just issued a flood watch for the Moyie River. The City has increased the monitoring of flows and water levels up the Joseph Creek watershed near the reservoir and intake structure to help track what may be coming downstream.

Cranbrook's trail network to be linked by great loop

On Monday, Trails BC announced that work has begun on the Cranbrook Great Trail Loop Project, with machinery breaking ground at the Isadore Canyon Trailhead. The 3.5 kilometres of new 1.3 metre width trail will connect the Isadore Canyon Trailhead to trails at Kettle Lake in the Cranbrook Community Forest and will be accessible to seniors and families.

New Peace Grove planted

After four years of planning by committee members of Cranbrook Celebration for Peace Society and members of City of Cranbrook Leisure Services, the long awaited Rocky Mountain Peace Grove of 13 Crimson Red and Pink Maples have been planted by City crews in the open field area of Kinsmen Spray Park.

Senator Murray Sinclair speaks in Cranbrook

On Monday, Senator Murray Sinclair, who retired from an illustrious 30-year judicial career in Manitoba in 2016, spoke at the Key City Theatre talking about happiness, the damage residential schools caused to Indigenous families and culture, and the path forward for reconciliation.