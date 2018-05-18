WATCH: Week in review: May 18

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

WATCH:

READ MORE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson recommended 90 days to six months in jail for fundamentalist polygamist leader Winston Blackmore and one month to 90 days in jail for co-accused James Oler in a sentencing hearing on Tuesday. Sentencing is expected to take place in June.

READ MORE: City monitoring water levels of local creeks

While areas in B.C. like Grand Forks have been hit hard by flooding caused by spring melting, Cranbrook has, so far, been unscathed. However, Joseph Creek’s levels are high and the BC River Forecast Centre just issued a flood watch for the Moyie River. The City has increased the monitoring of flows and water levels up the Joseph Creek watershed near the reservoir and intake structure to help track what may be coming downstream.

READ MORE: Cranbrook’s trail network to be linked by great loop

On Monday, Trails BC announced that work has begun on the Cranbrook Great Trail Loop Project, with machinery breaking ground at the Isadore Canyon Trailhead. The 3.5 kilometres of new 1.3 metre width trail will connect the Isadore Canyon Trailhead to trails at Kettle Lake in the Cranbrook Community Forest and will be accessible to seniors and families.

READ MORE: New Peace Grove planted

After four years of planning by committee members of Cranbrook Celebration for Peace Society and members of City of Cranbrook Leisure Services, the long awaited Rocky Mountain Peace Grove of 13 Crimson Red and Pink Maples have been planted by City crews in the open field area of Kinsmen Spray Park.

READ MORE: Senator Murray Sinclair speaks in Cranbrook

On Monday, Senator Murray Sinclair, who retired from an illustrious 30-year judicial career in Manitoba in 2016, spoke at the Key City Theatre talking about happiness, the damage residential schools caused to Indigenous families and culture, and the path forward for reconciliation.

Previous story
After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire and emergency personnel on the scene of structure fire in Kimberley

House is at corner of Boundary and Deer Park.

Failing to stop at watercraft inspection station will result in $345 fine

CO Service reminding boaters it is mandatory to stop at watercraft inspection stations

UPDATED: Hwy 3 west of Creston remains closed due to mudslide

A detour is available on the Kootenay Lake Ferry, but commuters could see wait times

City monitoring water levels of local creeks

While large-scale flooding events have hit other areas of the province, Cranbrook… Continue reading

Butler’s mystery up for two national awards

“Full Curl,” the first in a series by Dave Butler, has been shortlisted for the Arthur Ellis and Kobo writing awards

WATCH: Week in review: May 18

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

WATCH: Week in review: May 18

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

No health, environmental risk due to ‘black rain’ made of dust: Teck

Dust triggered from blast at Teck’s Elkview Operations resulted in what some reported as ‘black rain’

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

Most Read