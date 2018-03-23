WATCH: Week in Review March 23

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

Man arrested after firearms incident near golf course

A 24-year-old man was arrested and is facing multiple proposed firearms charges following an incident up near the Cranbrook Golf Course on Monday night.

Boil Water Advisory

Construction work on the City’s pressure reduction system number 2 is complete and went well, according to City of Cranbrook Corporate Communications officer, and as of this morning, the lab results from water samples taken on Wednesday have come back and the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

With last year’s devastating wildfire season in mind, the provincial government has increased fines imposed upon people who start fires. These include an administrative penalty of $100,000 for people and companies causing fires because of improper power line care. Off road vehicles are now required to have a spark arrestor installed when operating on Crown land. Failure to comply could result in a ticket of $460 or penalty of $10,000. If your vehicle causes a fire, the operator will face those charges as well as having to pay $1 million in our costs, spend up to three years in jail, and pay the firefighting costs.

SPCA seeks help to treat dog found with collar embedded in neck

The BC SPCA is looking for donations to help treat a dog found earlier this month near Yahk, with a chain collar deeply embedded in his neck. Named Rusty by the SPCA, the three-year-old shar-pei/Labrador cross, has undergone surgery to get the chain removed, but still needs another two months to recover, with care looking to cost about $2,400. The owner of the dog has been identified, but the SPCA is unable to release the name. An animal cruelty investigation continues.

Chamber elects new executive board

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce has elected four new members to their executive board: Wesley Rogers, Jason Fast, David Stypula, and Rachel Lucas. They were elected from a pool of seven candidates and will join the remaining four board directors.

Kootenay Ice win Bantam draft lottery

After having their ball randomly selected on Wednesday morning at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft Lottery, the Kootenay Ice moved up a maximum of two spots in the draft order and will have the second overall pick of the top 2003-born prospects from across Western Canada and the United States.

Dawson Rutledge wins Artist of the Year

Cranbrook’s own Dawson Rutledge has won Artist of the Year at the Kootenay Music Awards (KMA) — now his third KMA after winning two last year in the categories of Breakthrough Artist and Folk, Roots and Blues.

Anthrax and Testament coming to Cranbrook

It was announced this week that two legendary bands from the heavy metal universe will descend upon Cranbrook: Anthrax and Testament will perform at Western Financial Place on May 18 as part of Anthrax’s Thrashpocalypse tour. Tickets are on sale today.