WATCH: Week in Review: Friday May 4

WATCH:

Gas prices as of Monday were at a $1.33 average across the country, up 22 cents from the average at the same time last year and just shy of the $1.37 record high in 2014. Today gas in Cranbrook is sitting at about $1.43. Rising oil prices are driving fuel prices and they could continue to climb higher according to gasbuddy.com

The regional arm of the BC Wildlife Federation is sounding the alarm over declining elk population numbers following the release of a government survey showing a 50 per cent decline over 10 years. East Kootenay Wildlife Association received the data from the government during a presentation to a wildlife stakeholder group, which was collected through aerial helicopter counts over the winter.The results, which ballpark a count of 6,700-6,900 elk in the East Kootenay, are alarming, considering the last count identified roughly 14,115 elk in the region ten years ago.

As the spring freshet begins to swell local rivers and tributaries, representatives from both BC Hydro and the US Army Corps of Engineers are monitoring water levels in Lake Koocanusa and Kootenay Lake. While there hasn’t been any flooding threats in Cranbrook, Mark Creek has overflowed in some areas of Kimberley, while the Okanagan is dealing with some flooding in some communities.

Northwest Mountain Experience Ltd is proposing two ski touring cabins accessible by helicopter on Armour Mountain for backcountry skiing and summer hiking tours. This is the second adventure tourism program proposal in two weeks. The application covers 10,000 hectares, with the main lodge planned in a remote area 24 kilometres northeast of Crawford Bay.

On Saturday, May 5, music and the spirit of charity intersect as The Fisher Peak Performing Arts Society will host their second annual Busk-a-Thon to provide the soundtrack for the Downtown Business Association’s Shop till you Drop, which runs from 10:00 until 5:00, with music from about 11:00 to 3:00.

Over 200 people attended the Youth Ambassador Ball Saturday evening in Cranbrook as the 2018 Sweetheart of Sam Steele candidates were formally introduced. The 2018 Youth Ambassador Pageant will be held on June 15 at the Key City Theatre. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 7, at the Key City Theatre

Tyler Davis, Antonio Johnson and Dyshawn Davis visited with local youth in Cranbrook on Wednesday speaking to the kids of Steeples Elementary School as part of the ‘Lions in the House’ program

Laurie Middle School ran the classic musical Beauty and the Beast On May 2 and 3 at the Key City Theatre. Mount Baker is gearing up for their spring musical, a mashup of numerous Dr. Seuss stories called Seussical, which will run May 10 to 12 at Key City Theatre with a special Mother’s Day Matinee at 2:30 on May 13. Cranbrook Community Theatre is currently showing Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boys at the Studio Stage Door and is running May 3 to 12.

