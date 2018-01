On Saturday, January 13 The Kimberley Alpine Resort welcomed members of the community to dawn their viking best — horned helmets and animal furs — and join them for a night honouring the Norse god of snow, in their eleventh annual ULLR Dag Festival. The event consisted of bocce games, facepainting, viking skiing, chanting, a bonfire and an afterparty at the Stemwinder.

See video and photos from the event below: