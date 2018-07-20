WATCH: The Week in Review: July 20

WATCH:

READ MORE: Grassfire destroys home

One home was lost in a grassfire that sparked on Thursday and spread quickly. The fire forced the evacuation of five homes, with a reception centre being set up at the Heritage Inn for evacuees with support from emergency services volunteers.

The BC Wildfire Service quickly responded to the scene with ground personnel and air support to take action against the fire which grew to an estimated 6.7 hectares.

No injuries have been reported and at this time the Regional District of East Kootenay has rescindd the evacuation order for three homes.

The cause is unknown at this time, but fire crews are investigating.

READ MORE: City Councillors Eaton and Graham to run again

Both councillors Danielle Eaton and Wes Graham announced their intentions to seek another term on council during a meeting on Monday night at city hall.

Both councillors join Mayor Lee Pratt who had previously announced his intention to seek another term during an earlier meeting in June.

Eaton and Graham are serving their first terms on Cranbrook city council.

READ MORE: Council approves zoning for affordable housing

City council approved the rezoning of land in Slaterville that will be used to build a 39-unit three-storey apartment building consisting of market-rental and affordable housing.

Council heard feedback from the public prior to meeting at a lengthly public hearing before the issue came up in the regular meeting.

The property in question — 629 6th Street NW — currently includes the building for the House of Hope church.

Under the plan from the Aqanttanam Housing Society, the plan is to keep the existing church building and construct a 39-unit apartment building, with the potential option for a second 39-unit apartment building on the same property in the future.

READ MORE: Soccer Centre

City council has extended a letter of intent to a local organization hoping to build an indoor multi-sport facility in Cranbrook, according to Mayor Lee Pratt.

Mike Robinson has taken the fundraising lead for building the facility — a 2,600 square metres of indoor heated floor space on artificial turf catering to a number of sports such as soccer, baseball, lacrosse and football.

Moir Park and Balment Park were identified as two of six potential locations from an open house earlier in June.

Council has offered land at Moir Park for the facility, but others say the facility should be in a more centralized location such as Balment Park.

READ MORE: Debrecini gets 2017 Sustainable Community Builder Award

Jean-Ann Debreceni is Cranbrook’s latest recipient of the 2017 Sustainable Community Builder of the Year Award.

Council presented Debreceni with the award at the regular meeting of Cranbrook City Council Monday, July 16.

Sports

READ MORE: Katie Clark joins rowing team, heads to New Zealand competition

Katie Clark, 19, has officially signed on to row with the U21 RCANextGen Team and will head off to Karapiro, New Zealand to participate in the Trans-Tasman Series on August 23 to 25.

Katie is a member of the Rockies Rowing Club based out of Cranbrook that this weekend is also sending Emily Sartorel, Erienne O’Grady and Jordan Adams to the BC Summer Games in Cowichan BC alongside Avery Bruin and assistant coach Jesse Harold from the Nelson Rowing Club.

READ MORE: Bandits fall twice to Kalispell Lakers in heated afternoon

The Cranbrook Bandits Senior ‘A’ team put a screeching stop to their seven-game losing streak after finding their groove against the Libby Loggers on Wednesday afternoon, this came after losing a pair of games the previous day, during which time four people were ejected from the games including both Bandits coaches.

Overall this season, the Bandits ‘A’ team hold a 13-17 record. They will likely wrap up their season at the District tournament in Hamilton, Montana from Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, July 29 unless they come out on top and make the state championship.