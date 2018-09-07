WATCH: The week in review for September 7

WATCH:

A 29-year-old man died from a stabbing in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 1, according to RCMP.

Emergency services personnel arrived on scene to the 1600 block of 1A St. South in Cranbrook and attempted life-saving procedures, however, the man succumbed to his injuries at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Brandi May Morrison has been charged with second-degree murder according to court documents and the case is now set to move to Cranbrook Supreme Court on September 24.

On September 4 some much needed good news on the fire situation was announced: the evacuation alert for the City of Kimberley was lifted, and the evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. marry Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert. As of writing, the most recent update from the RDEK said that all containment lines on the Meachen Creek fire have continued to hold and there has been no significant growth, with the fire considered 70 per cent contained.

The City of Cranbrook will pay $3 million for a 100-acre land acquisition from Tembec that was previously announced last week, according to Mayor Lee Pratt.

Under the sale agreement, the payments will be made in three annual $1 million instalments starting in August 2019 and ending in 2021 with no interest charged.

Wayne Price made two big announcements this week, first that he would be retiring from his role as Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, after a career with the fire service that spanned 33 years, 13 of which were here in Cranbrook. Then the next day, he announced his run for city council for the upcoming municipal elections on October 20.

Jordan Fiorentino also announced this week that he is running and councillor Norma Blissett announced that she will seek re-election.

It was announced in March of this year that at the BC 55+ Games, which take place in Cranbrook and Kimberley from September 11 to 15, women’s hockey will be included as an event for the first time ever. Now, the Kootenay Ice has announced that the Kootenay Ice-Agers, the women’s hockey team set to compete at the Games, will have their support.

The Ice-Agers and the Ice designed a logo together that will be worn during the upcoming games. In addition to the jersey design, John Klemm, associate coach for the Ice, ran the Ice-Agers through a practise on Tuesday, September 4 at Western Financial Place.

Following the BC 55+ Games, the Ice plan to recognize the Ice-Agers at an Ice home game.