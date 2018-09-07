WATCH: The week in review for September 7

A video recap of the top stories this week in Cranbrook

WATCH:

READ MORE: Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed

A 29-year-old man died from a stabbing in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 1, according to RCMP.

Emergency services personnel arrived on scene to the 1600 block of 1A St. South in Cranbrook and attempted life-saving procedures, however, the man succumbed to his injuries at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Brandi May Morrison has been charged with second-degree murder according to court documents and the case is now set to move to Cranbrook Supreme Court on September 24.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert lifted for Kimberley

On September 4 some much needed good news on the fire situation was announced: the evacuation alert for the City of Kimberley was lifted, and the evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. marry Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert. As of writing, the most recent update from the RDEK said that all containment lines on the Meachen Creek fire have continued to hold and there has been no significant growth, with the fire considered 70 per cent contained.

READ MORE: City will pay $3 million for Tembec land

The City of Cranbrook will pay $3 million for a 100-acre land acquisition from Tembec that was previously announced last week, according to Mayor Lee Pratt.

Under the sale agreement, the payments will be made in three annual $1 million instalments starting in August 2019 and ending in 2021 with no interest charged.

READ MORE: Wayne Price – retires from fire department, announces run for council

Wayne Price made two big announcements this week, first that he would be retiring from his role as Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, after a career with the fire service that spanned 33 years, 13 of which were here in Cranbrook. Then the next day, he announced his run for city council for the upcoming municipal elections on October 20.

Jordan Fiorentino also announced this week that he is running and councillor Norma Blissett announced that she will seek re-election.

READ MORE: Kootenay Ice-Agers get full support of Kootenay Ice ahead of BC 55+ Games

It was announced in March of this year that at the BC 55+ Games, which take place in Cranbrook and Kimberley from September 11 to 15, women’s hockey will be included as an event for the first time ever. Now, the Kootenay Ice has announced that the Kootenay Ice-Agers, the women’s hockey team set to compete at the Games, will have their support.

The Ice-Agers and the Ice designed a logo together that will be worn during the upcoming games. In addition to the jersey design, John Klemm, associate coach for the Ice, ran the Ice-Agers through a practise on Tuesday, September 4 at Western Financial Place.

Following the BC 55+ Games, the Ice plan to recognize the Ice-Agers at an Ice home game.

Previous story
Murdered B.C. trans woman focus of new documentary

Just Posted

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

Campfire ban remains for most of Southeast Fire District

BC Wildfire Service lifts campfire ban in some regions after rain and cooler temperatures

New development underway at Wildstone

New Dawn Developments designing and building new Legacy Lookout neighbourhood

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

Free transit for 55+ Games athletes and volunteers

All participants and volunteers with the Kimberley-Cranbrook BC 55+ Games will get… Continue reading

Murdered B.C. trans woman focus of new documentary

‘My Name Was January’ movie eulogizes ’the life of our group, the social glue’

Canadian military issues guidelines for marijuana

Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high

Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Only 50 per cent of B.C. residents feel province is ready for Cannabis Act – with less faith in feds

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible

Matthew de Grood stabbed five people at a party after hearing what he thought was the voice of the devil

Military arrives in Princeton to help mop up Cool Creek wildfire

Soldiers have also worked on the Gottfriedsen Mountain and Juliet Creek fires

Indians drop chief logo for Canada stop in aftermath of controversy

Team didn’t comment, but indicated it’s ‘acknowledging increased sensitivity’ to image in Canada

Vancouver’s Aquilini Group acquires Overwatch League esports franchise

Territory in expansion franchise also covers Seattle and Portland

WATCH: The week in review for September 7

A video recap of the top stories this week in Cranbrook

B.C. rent increase can’t go over 4.5% next year

Provincial formula based on inflation plus 2% increase

Most Read