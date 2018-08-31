WATCH: The week in review

WATCH:

Fire roundup

The current B.C. wildfire season is now officially the worst on record, as the number of hectares burned across the province has exceeded 2017’s total. According to BC Wildfire Service, 1,298,454 hectares have burned as of Wednesday, overtaking last year’s total of 1,216,053. There are currently 534 fires burning and about one-tenth of those are threatening homes and other infrastructure. The province extended its state of emergency on Wednesday.

Here in the East Kootenay, some rain and cooler temperatures were experienced here and did aid in firefighting efforts. The Lost Dog Complex fire is no longer considered a fire of note and the evacuation alert was rescinded for 121 properties in the Ta Ta Creek area on Sunday evening.

The Meachen Creek fire is still burning but fire crews have made significant progress, with containment lines continuing to hold. They currently have 21 firefighters, four helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment deployed on the fire. The evacuation order for houses east of St. Mary Lake was changed to an alert, but the 25 properties at the west end of the lake, closest to the fire, remain under evacuation order. The City of Kimberley remains under evacuation alert.

Despite receiving some rain, the entire Kootenay region had its drought rating elevated to three due to record-breaking temperatures and dry conditions. There are no mandatory water restrictions in place but the government says voluntary water conservation is strongly encouraged.

The City of Cranbrook has acquired 100 acres of land formerly owned by Tembec in the industrial park. Bringing the land into the municipal fold will help bring strategic business and industrial opportunities to the city, according to a press release, which notes one of the biggest challenges to attracting industry is the availability of industrial zoned land. The addition of the land is a step in the city’s Economic Development Strategy, which includes a transportation hub component

July and August have been busy months for local rowing crews attending regattas in Calgary and Nelson and the BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island. While they were racing in Nelson. Katie Clark was in St. Catharines Ontario with the U23 Women’s 8+ crew in preparation for travelling to New Zealand for the Trans Tasman International regatta. Once there, she fared extremely well, with the quad she was with winning gold.

The Kootenay Ice Training Camp took place over the past week, as the team prepare for another WHL campaign, starting out with a skills camp and a main camp over the weekend. The first portion included 36 prospects, including Kootenay draft picks, listed players and camp invitees. Head Coach James Patrick said he was impressed by the 2018 WHL Draft Class.