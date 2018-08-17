WATCH: The week in review

WATCH:

Fire Roundup

A state of emergency in B.C. has been declared and the Federal Government has committed the support of the armed forces, sending 200 troops and numerous aircraft in an effort to combat the raging wildfires that are consuming tens of thousands of hectares all around the province.

The Regional District of East Kootenay hosted a public information meeting in Kimberley on Wednesday night, with the support of the manager and deputy manager of the Southeast Fire Centre to outline the current wildfire situation in the region.

There are currently 161 fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, with 63 of those starting on last Saturday alone, and an additional 19 on Sunday. There are 21 fires burning in the Cranbrook zone and eight in the Columbia zone. To date there has been a total of 365 fires that have burned 30,000 hectares.

The Meachen Creek wildfire is currently burning an estimated area of 10,000 hectares. It is located in a remote forested area some 10 kilometres away from St. Mary’s Lake and is difficult to map and unsafe for crews and equipment to access. There is an evacuation alert in place for 65 addresses in Electoral Area E in the St. Mary Valley.

Some progress has been made on the Lost Dog Complex, though the fire is still considered under control and the evacuation alert remains in place for 121 address points in the Ta Ta Creek area. IT is being actioned by about 54 firefighters, two helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment.

Other fires of note in the area include Mt. Erickson, Coal Creek, Cross River, Sage Creek, Whitetail Creek, Bloom/Wickman, Randal Creek, Wardle, Akenside Creek, and Morrissey.

The forecast is calling for continuing high temperatures and dry conditions, with no substantial precipitation in sight. Air quality remains poor and it is recommended that if you have difficulty breathing, or lung conditions, to spend time inside to get away from the smoke.

READ MORE: Missing woman found

A Cranbrook woman who had been missing since Sunday, Aug 12, was located Wednesday night.

An extensive search was initiated when Louise Baxter, 52, failed to return from a short walk in Jumbo Pass. She had been on a hike with friends and had ventured out with her dog for a break. When she failed to return police were contacted.

Search and rescue was activated and 72 hours later Louise was located in good health. She was flown back to the Command Post and checked out by BC Ambulance. Her dog Maverick was with her the whole time and is also in good health.

READ MORE: Hospital study put on hold

Local politicians are taking issue with a decision from Interior Health to shelve a study that would map out the next 10 years of development at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

The Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board (KERHD) was informed of Interior Health’s decision at a recent meeting in Cranbrook, which was made in part because of a current staffing shortage, said Dean McKerracher, the board chair.

READ MORE: Disc Golf Tournament

Registration opened on Monday, August 13 for the 2018 B.C. Provincials — a Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) B-Tier tournament to be held at both the Wycliffe and College of the Rockies courses on October 6 and 7.

Absolutely anybody can register, there will be around 15 different divisions covering all age groups and skill levels.

There is a $100 registration fee for the pro levels, $80 for most of the amateur levels and $45 for the juniors. Registration closes one week prior to the tournament and there will not be registration available the day of.