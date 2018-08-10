WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories in Cranbrook for the week of August 10

WATCH:

READ MORE: Temperature records broken across B.C.

Temperatures have been in the mid to high thirties all week here in Cranbrook, and numerous cities across the province have broken temperature records including Merritt, Pemberton, Squamish and Cache Creek. The temperatures here, almost hot enough to bake cookies in the interior of a car, are not helping the wildfire situation.

READ MORE: The Wardle continues to grow

The Wardle Fire, burning in Kootenay National Park, expand this week, now covering an area of 1,450 hectares. As of the time of writing Highway 93S, which has ben effected by this fire, is now open, but could close again with little notice, according to a Parks Canada Notice from 1:12 P.M. Friday. If your travel plans include the 93 S please be aware that it may close with little warning, and remember that a fire ban is still in place. At this time the backcountry remains open, but MLA Tom Shypitka and Columbia River – Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok have called for a backcountry closure.

READ MORE: Rob Gay seeks fifth term as director for RDEK Area C

Rob Gay, Electoral Director for Area C of the Regional District of East Kootenay has announced that he will seek his fifth term at the election on October 20. Gay outlined four strategic priorities he hopes to achieve, were he to be elected for another term, which are climate change, world class communications, transparent, open and participative government, and to help community champions.

READ MORE: Tristen Chernove earns gold, defends world title

Cranbrook cyclist Tristen Chernove defended his men’s C2 world champion road race title at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships this past weekend in Europe, beating out 12 other riders to collect gold.

The Cranbrook-based cycling athlete reached the top of the podium after a field sprint at the end of a 68 kilometre race in Maniago, Italy, on Sunday.

READ MORE: Kootenay Ice release training schedule

The Kootenay Ice have released their schedule for training camp, which is set to kick off at the end of the month.

Running from Aug. 25-28 at Western Financial Place, the Ice are set to begin with a two-day skills camp before moving into main camp for the remaining two days.

All sessions are open to the public and free for admissi on, however, the team encourages donations that will go towards the club’s Ice education fund.

The Ice will also hold their Training Camp Showcase at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Wednesday, August 29. The event caps off training camp and showcases returning Ice veterans and top prospects for the organization.