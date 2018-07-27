WATCH: The week in review

WATCH:

A ban on campfires in the Southeast Fire Centre became official as of Thursday, July 26 and will remain in place until the public is otherwise notified. This region is currently experiencing hot and dry conditions, with some parts of the fire centre’s fire rating considered moderate, while others are rated high and extreme. The prohibition applies to all public and private land unless specified otherwise and includes the use of chimneys, air curtain burners, fireworks, tiki torches and binary exploding targets. The ban does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquette or to portable campfire apparatus, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

The public has been invited to information sessions to discuss what actions may be taken to mitigate the potential fire risk posed to Cranbrook by our Community Forest.

One information session took place on Thursday and another is set for Tuesday July 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. where Roger Powell, Wild Land Urban Interface Forester with B.C. Timber Sales and Joseph Cross, president of the Cranbrook Community Forest will be there to engage with the public. Plans are still in development, but it would likely entail breaking up the canopy of the forest, removing some trees, and ladder and surface fuels, and does not mean complete liquidation of any whole section of the forest.

Pre-sentencing reports for Winston Blackmore and James Oler, two Mormon fundamentalists convicted of polygamy in June, concluded that while neither expressed remorse for their actions, they were willing to comply with conditional sentencing orders.

Blackmore and Oler were sentenced to six months and three months house arrest respectively on one count of polygamy by Justice Sheri Donegan. Reports show that Blackmore told his probation officer that he no longer intends to enter into any more polygamous marriages, but the report also notes concerns that he may continue to facilitate and support polygamous unions of other Mormon fundamentalists. Blackmore has been adamant throughout the entire legal proceedings against him that he will not deny his faith.

This year The Kootenay Gravel Grinder took on a new name. The Lost Elephant Ultra Race is every bit as gruelling and epic as previous year’s races, with the same 507 kilometre route and 11,000 metre ascent. That long route was dubbed the Jumbo and organizers also introduced a shorter track called the Dumbo, which was around half the distance. They had just shy of 30 riders this year, up from 13 last time, which highlights how unique this race is. The fastest rider to complete the dumbo was Rob Haine, who did the track in 57 hours. Sleep not included. Eric Ross completed the race in 65 hours, but he did it on a single speed bike.