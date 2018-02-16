WATCH: The week in review

  • Feb. 16, 2018 3:36 p.m.
  • Video

Take a look back at some of the top stories for the week of February 16.

WATCH:

READ MORE: DUCK DEATHS

A number of ducks were killed after someone drove their car through the flock of them that gathers behind the Tamarack Centre on February 7. This prompted a police invrstigation which was quickly solved, according to Cranbrook RCMP, though no further comment was provided.

READ MORE: CDCF – Endowment fund

The Cranbrook and Disctrict Community Foundation announced the establishment of its newest endowment funds: The Key City Gymnastics Club and the Outdoor Recreation Fund. The former was initiated with $18,000 in capital and the latter with $25,000 in initial capital. To make an online donation to these new funds visit www.cranbrokcf.ca

READ MORE: CITY OF CRANBROOK GRANT

The City of Cranbrook’s pool dehumidification project at Western Financial place received more than $133,000 in rebate funding through FortisBC’s commercial energy conservation rebate program. The project, completed last year, reduced gas consumption at Western Financial place by 40 per cent and saved taxpayers $26,000.

READ MORE: CRANBROOK BOXERS

Nine boxers represented the Cranbrook eagles club, making them the largest contingency of fighters of any town at the 2018 BC provincial boxing championships in Abbotsford on February 9 and 10. All of them came home with medals.

READ MORE: WEATHER UPDATE

A special weather update has been issued by environment canada for this weekend. A strong pacific low pressure system is bringing snow beginning Friday and persisting through Saturday night, and at the same time an Arctic front will arrive bringing strong winds and areas of blowing snow. Consult www.drivebc.ca before planning any excursions and also be mindful of avalanche conditions.

READ MORE: PUBLIC MEMORIAL

A joint public memorial will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday February 17 for Joan MacKinnon and Captain Clayton Murrell, who tragically passed away after a car accident on February 3. Due to the large turnout that is expected, those attending are asked to be seated by 2:15 p.m.

