WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the week’s top stories

  • Feb. 9, 2018 4:00 p.m.
  • Video

Here’s a look at some of the top stories that happened in Cranbrook over the past week.

Watch:

READ MORE: Cranbrook in mourning

Cranbrook mourns the loss of two beloved citizens.

READ MORE: Plaza Suite

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s newest production, “Plaza Suite” opens Friday, February 9 at the Studio Stage Door. Tickets for this comedic production are available at Lotus Books.

READ MORE: Avalanche warning

Avalanche Canada issues special avalanche warning for the southeastern corner of the province. Exercise extreme caution if entering the backcountry.

READ MORE: Medical marijuana facility

Dycar Pharmaceuticals Ltd has purchased an 86,000 square foot building for the purpose of producing medical marijuana. Construction will begin in March with a hiring fair scheduled for April.

READ MORE: New Dawn Developments named title sponsor for sports facility

New Dawn Developments, in conjunction with their 40th anniversary have announced that they will be the title sponsor for Cranbrook’s new indoor sports facility, set to begin construction this summer.

Previous story
VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Just Posted

Cranbrook in mourning

Public memorial date set for local couple who died in tragic car accident.

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Medical marijuana company buys production facility in Cranbrook

Dycar is planning a hiring fair in Cranbrook for April.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan MacKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

Avalanche warning issued across Southern Interior

Danger rating is high across mountainous ranges in the Kootenays, Cariboo.

WATCH: Indoor putting league keeps disc golfers playing through the winter

Since December Cranbrook’s dedicated disc golfers have been keeping their skills honed,… Continue reading

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway is now open through the Alberta border

Expect delays tomorrow as work crews perform avalanche debris removal

Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium’s non-profit group had challenged a bylaw amendment that banned keeping cetaceans in parks

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

Young men shoot viral video playing hockey on frozen B.C. lake

Five guys hike to Lindeman Lake near Chilliwack with skates, sticks and some Molson Canadian

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Most Read