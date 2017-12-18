WATCH: The week in review

Here are some of the stories that happened this past week in Cranbrook.
Watch:
A video recap of some of the top stories in Cranbrook this week
Watch:
Paul Rodgers Last year, something unthinkable happened to Haley Walker-Opperman, Dave Opperman… Continue reading
Local lawyer Richard Strahl has been honoured by the Law Society of… Continue reading
California wildfires are placing immense pressure on animals shelters. Cranbrook steps in to help
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across the Southern Interior… Continue reading
Submitted by: Marilee Quist The time since I wrote my last article… Continue reading
“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”
New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners
Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year
The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant
Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.
Team shakes off slow start, enter holiday break with dramatic win over rivals to end home-and-home
