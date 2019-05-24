WATCH: The week in review

WATCH:

READ MORE: School District 5 superintendent announces retirement

School District 5 Superintendent Lynn Hauptman has announced her retirement, after serving as the top administrator since 2013. She served in the same capacity for the Prince Rupert School District before coming to SD5, and had previously served in Kimberley for the neighbouring Rocky Mountain School District 6. Hauptman’s retirement is the second recent high-profile departure of SD5 administrative staff. Former Secretary-Treasurer Rob Norum recently announced his retirement earlier this year and was replaced by Alan Rice in April.

The SD5 board will be hiring a consultant to help search for a superintendent replacement.

READ MORE: ‘Bike to School Challenge’ set for next week

Cranbrook elementary schools, the Cranbrook RCMP and the Rotary We-Bike Cycling program are teaming up to coordinate the first annual ‘Bike to School Challenge’.

The Challenge will run during Bike to School Week from May 27th to 30th, 2019. Students throughout Cranbrook are encouraged to ride their bicycles to get to and from school.

The challenge aims to build physical activity into kids’ daily routine, support in-class concentration and provide a foundation for a healthy lifestyle and love of cycling. Bicycling to school can reduce traffic around schools and help create safe neighbourhoods.

READ MORE: Kootenay youth substance use trending downward: survey

Data collected from a youth survey shows that substance use among adolescents is trending downward in the East Kootenay region, according to the East Kootenay Addiction Services Society (EKASS).

The survey — distributed in schools throughout the Elk Valley, Cranbrook, Columbia Valley and Creston — invited students between Grade 7-12 to anonymously answer questions on substance use.

Three main conclusions noted that e-cigarette use has become more common that tobacco, opioid use has significantly decreased since 2015, and the legalization of marijuana last year has not led to a statistical increase in usage

READ MORE: Cranbrook coalition aims to increase food recovery

A group of concerned partners are gathering together to try and tackle unnecessary food waste in the Cranbrook area.

The Cranbrook Food Recovery Coalition held their first meeting at the beginning of the month with the goal to decrease food waste in the community, increase nutritional value of local aid and community meals, increasing collaboration for food rescue, and decreasing food costs for local social programs.

Initial partners in the coalition include the Cranbrook Food Bank, The Salvation Army and Community Connections Society of SE BC.

READ MORE: Cranbrook to host BC women’s, men’s curling championships

It was announced this week that the 2020 BC Men’s and Women’s curling championships will be held in Cranbrook from January 28 to February 2 at Western Financial Place.

The event, which will be broadcasted on CBC, will showcase the top eight women’s and top 16 men’s teams in British Columbia. Cranbrook has had proven success hosting curling events in the past including the 2017 Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge and the Canada Cup in 2011.