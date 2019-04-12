WATCH: The week in review

A look back at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

WATCH:

READ MORE: Council to reconsider Balment Park location for KEYSA sports facility

At the City Council meeting on Monday Mayor Lee Pratt put forward a motion for council to reconsider their March 25 decision to allow KEYSA to build their indoor sports facility at Balment Park, citing “new information” that has come to light. Citing Section 131 of the Community Charter, Pratt explained that the Mayor has the right to bring something forward for reconsideration, providing it is brought up within 30 days following the initial vote. Pratt said that Council will endeavour to analyze the information and make a new decision as soon as possible. As to what that new information is, Pratt was unable to disclose anything to press, or to the user groups concerned. Pratt said that the next step now will be for Council to meet with staff, and then after analyzing and absorbing the new information, and understanding the ramifications of it, they will likely make some kind of decision, before meeting with the user groups, giving them the opportunity to address it.

READ MORE: Proposal for Kootenay-wide Inter-Community Business Licence approved at Council

At meeting of Cranbrook City Council on Monday, April 8, a Kootenay-wide Inter-Community Business Licence (ICBL) was proposed. At present, there is an ICBL between Kimberley and Cranbrook dating back to 2016. The purpose of this proposal was to obtain council’s approval to consolidate the existing ICBL partnership with Kimberley and expand it to include up to 25 participating municipalities across the Kootenays.

Under the existing agreement, if a business was to come into Cranbrook they would buy the Cranbrook license and then for $75 they could also get a license with Kimberley.

Under the new agreement, if an individual comes to Cranbrook to start up a company, they pay $150 for a Cranbrook business license and then they pay $100 for the Kootenay-wide ICBL. Council passed the motion to approve the proposal unanimously.

READ MORE: Cranbrook man arrested after serious assault in Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP are currently investigating an incident that took place Sunday afternoon, April 7, according to a press release from Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley detachment commander.

BC Ambulance was initially contacted when a person involved in a fight sustained a serious injury. Given the circumstances police were notified.

The two subjects got into a physical altercation with each other just after 3 pm. One man sustained serious injuries when he fell into a glass table. He was rushed to East Kootenay Regional Hospital and later transferred to a Calgary hospital.

The incident took place at the victim’s residence on Highway 95A just east of the City of Kimberley. The investigation is ongoing and evidence will be subject to review by Crown Counsel prior to any charges being laid.

The victim has undergone surgery and is in stable condition.

A man from Cranbrook was arrested on scene and lodged in cells.

READ MORE: James Oler trial continues

Three former members of a fundamentalist Mormon sect testified for Crown prosecutors in the case against James Marion Oler, who is accused of taking his underage daughter from Canada into the United States to marry a member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS).

In his opening statement, Special Prosecutor Peter Wilson said the Crown’s case relies on evidence proving that Oler should have reasonably expected his daughter to be placed in a relationship that would facilitate sexual offences.

The trial will is continuing today with Crown prosecutors hoping to present closing arguments by next week.

READ MORE: Locals Coffeehouse holds last concert of season

The last Locals Coffeehouse of the season wrapped up another fall and winter of local music Saturday, April 6, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook. The popular concert series raises funds for local school music programs, and features the wide world of music performance that the Cranbrook and Kimberley have to offer.