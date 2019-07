The Cranbrook Townsman front office is moving — really.

We were supposed to move into new offices last weekend at 42-12th Avenue South downtown Cranbrook, but technical difficulties behooved us to delay.

But we’re getting there. Stay tuned.

The press, mailroom and warehouse operations will remain at 822 Cranbrook Street North.

Administration, circulation, advertising and editorial departments will take up shop at 42-12th Avenue South downtown. See you there, soon.

WATCH: