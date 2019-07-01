Watch: The Fawns of Summer, Cranbrook, B.C.

Summertime, and the livin’s easy — for the youngest members of Cranbrook’s urban deer herd. Seen here, two families of two fawns each get to know each other in a Cranbrook backyard. (Barry Coulter video)

WATCH:

