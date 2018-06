Local skaters, as well as some from Calgary, descended upon the Cranbrook skatepark for the annual Sam Steele Days skate demo. Skaters and spectators managed to avoid getting substantially rained on, while enjoying some technical skating, prize giveaways and driving, high-energy music courtesy of some East Kootenay DJs. Catch some of the action, and a quick interview with Calgary skateboarder Chad Baker.

WATCH: