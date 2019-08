The Anadil Belly Dancers in Rotary Park in Cranbrook, Saturday, August 3. The Quimbys and Split/Shift also took the stage. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Fisher Peak Performing Artist Society’s popular Summer Sounds/Dancing in the Park continues through the summer, drawing huge crowds down to Rotary Park in Cranbrook for music, dance and good cheer. Saturday, August 3, the duo The Quimbys took the stage, followed by the Anadil Belly Dancers (watch video below), and then the headliners, rock band Split/Shift.

Next up, on Saturday, August 10, is Deep Cedar, Key City Zumba, and MOJO.

Barry Coulter photo and video.

Watch: