WATCH: The 2018 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

The sold-out 2018 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo went off without a hitch on Saturday, September 8 with the 500 riders graced with blue skies and great riding conditions. The pleasant weather was welcomed by riders and organizers alike, especially after the cancellation of last year’s event due to extreme weather and wildfires.

WATCH:

“It all went off fantastically ,” said acting co-chair Frank Vanden Broek. “We were worried a little bit about the weather, but we had a great day, it wasn’t too hot. A little breezy in some sections but really, pretty good riding conditions and a good crew of riders out, and a strong force of volunteers.”

Vanden Broek said the post-ride survey they sent out has already received around 5o replies, all overwhelmingly positive.

“They comment on the wonderful volunteers and the enthusiasm that they had, with lots of cheering the riders on, great aid stations, great meal afterwards and the beautiful setting we have here for them to ride in. So really, all really good comments coming back.”

Registration is open now for the 2019 ride and Vanden Broek said that up to December, entry costs will be the same they’ve been since 2013, but will increase as of January.

“So it’s been the same for the last six years,” he said. “We’re going to hold that price until the end of December and then after that there will be some price increases, finally after all these years. So if people do want to take advantage of that they can do so and save a few bucks.”

Registration and more information about the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo can be found here: http://www.krgf.ca/registration

Vanden Broek also extended his gratitude to all that were involved with putting the successful ride together.

“Just a big thanks to our title sponsor, Taylor Adams, all of Taylor Adams Chartered Accountants,” he said. “And all of our other sponsors, our volunteers, all the local community and how they support us and support the riders and to the whole community for making it a great event.”