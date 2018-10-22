WATCH: Students learn about fire safety and prevention

Over 400 Grade 3 students recently toured through the fire hall as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Hundreds of elementary school students recently got the chance to tour through the fire hall to learn about fire prevention and safety.

As part of the tour, students watched a video on identifying fire hazards and were quizzed after, before watching some equipment demonstrations and going inside a fire truck.

Bill Munro, the Fire Prevention Coordinator with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, said the key message to get across is look, listen and learn.

“Look for fire to happen anywhere, listen for smoke alarms, follow your plan if you hear them and learn two ways out of every room,” Munro said.

Munro said young students to learn about the importance of fire safety so they can be aware in case an emergency situation occurs.

“If they learn at a young age, it becomes a habit when they get older, I guess, when they get older and it just becomes second nature,” Munro said. “It’s easier to teach them when they’re young, so if we instill that message of fire safety at a young age, it just carries on to adulthood.”

Over 400 students from 19 classrooms in Cranbrook were able to take the tour and learn about fire safety and prevention.

Previous story
Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Just Posted

College hosting open house

COTR throwing open it’s doors to showcase programs for prospective students

WATCH: Students learn about fire safety and prevention

Over 400 Grade 3 students recently toured through the fire hall as part of Fire Prevention Week.

New faces will be at the RDEK board table

New mayors, elctoral area directors will be represented in the RDEK for the next four years

Incumbent advantage holds in Cranbrook

Incumbents re-elected for Cranbrook and Kimberley Councils, plus some newcomers

15 new mayors to take office across the Kootenays

Here’s a look at the highlights from across the Kootenay region in B.C.

WATCH: Students learn about fire safety and prevention

Over 400 Grade 3 students recently toured through the fire hall as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Cranbrook’s plummeting voter turnout

In our previous episode (2014) of “Cranbrook’s incredible shrinking voter-turn-out,” (a hit… Continue reading

Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

CFL playoff picture still muddled heading into weekend action

League revealed last week no fewer than 64 potential playoff permutations

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

Interior Health urges public to get a flu shot

Health authority says it will help to stop the spread of influenza

Most Read