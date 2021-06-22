WATCH: St. Mary’s Catholic School grade 4/5 class wins reading challenge

Over the past few weeks, students at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Cranbrook were put to the test by their teacher to read as much as they possibly can.

Teacher Kim Organ, Mrs. O, tasked her Grade 4 and 5 split class to read as many pages as they could in April and May. If they succeeded, students could decide her fate.

“We have done a monthly reading log since last October and students were averaging about 1,000 pages per month. In May, I challenged them to read a total of 36, 000 pages as a class,” said Mrs. O. “Well, they surpassed that goal and read 47, 000 pages. So, they got to choose my fate and decided that I would get to be feathered, with stuck liquids and coconut flakes.”

On Wednesday, June 16th Mrs. O donned her swimming goggles, students armed with various syrups, coconut flakes and cereals, and the teacher met her sticky demise. Not only that, but she then had to sing a song in front of her class, and other classes, in her coconut chicken cheerleader garb.

“I’m really proud of them, they all did such a good job,” Mrs. O said.

Pictured is Mrs. O and one of the students in her grade 4/5 class at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Cranbrook. Mrs. O challenged her class to read 36,000 pages in May and they far surpassed that goal. The students were then allowed to choose her fate. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Pictured is Mrs. O and one of the students in her grade 4/5 class at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Cranbrook. Mrs. O challenged her class to read 36,000 pages in May and they far surpassed that goal. The students were then allowed to choose her fate. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)