WATCH: Kids learn where their food comes from at the Pizza Farm

A new event in the East Kootenay took place for the first time on Thursday, June 7. Organized by Tammy Hampton, a seed technician with Monsanto, The Pizza Farm is a program she first saw at a Monsanto Facility in Saskatchewan.

WATCH:

“It’s a way to sort of engage kids so they can learn where their food comes from,” Hampton explained. “So I went [to Saskatchewan], seen the program, thought it was wonderful, wanted to bring it to the kids in the East Kootenays. That’s where the concept came from.”

In total there are 13 different activities that the kids cycle through, nine minutes at a time, with a one minute break in between. Each step involved has something to do with where the food they eat, specifically pizza, comes from.

There is tomato and pepper planting, as well as wheat, canola, onions, garlic and herbs. There is farming equipment they can go inside of. There are chickens, goats and cows. There are worms, illustrating the importance of good soil. There are bees and information about their crucial role in pollenating plants. There is information on irrigation and water. Community Connections are also involved, planting potatoes.

Next Friday June 15, the event will open up to the community from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

“t won’t be staged quite the same because we can’t stage nine minutes for everybody to sort of go through that but certainly open so that people can come out, wander around, check out the different things that are going on at all the stations and maybe partake in some of the events.”

The Pizza Farm is located at 6895 Ha Ha Creek Road, Wardner. Turn right before the Wardner Bridge onto Wardner Road from Highway 3 and follow the signs labelled “Pizza Farm.”

 

Previous story
Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Just Posted

Sultry June days

Photographers share images of of our furred and feathered neighbours as the days shift into summer

Preparation for 55+ BC games moves ahead with opening of office

With the 55+ BC Games coming up in the fall, the first… Continue reading

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

MBSS art students present ‘Bee Kind:’ Find art show of the year

On Wednesday, June 6 the Visual Arts Students of Mount Baker Secondary… Continue reading

Mount Baker holds final concert, art show of the year

The Mount Baker Secondary School Music Department presented its final concert of… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids learn where their food comes from at the Pizza Farm

A new event in the East Kootenay took place for the first… Continue reading

Pilot escapes helicopter crash in Elko uninjured

The helicopter crashed after a load strap became entangled in its tail rotor

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

WATCH: Kids learn where their food comes from at the Pizza Farm

A new event in the East Kootenay took place for the first… Continue reading

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

VIDEO: Century-old power generators get upgrades at Kootenay dam

FortisBC is upgrading four century-old power generators at the site

Jesus must have been an Abysmal Failure

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I’m sure you all saw the news report last… Continue reading

Most Read