Always nice to get some mid-round entertainment

Golfer captures two bears playing in the middle of the fairway at Kimberley’s Trickle Creek Golf Resort.

More than just golfers have been enjoying the beautiful fairways of Kimberley’s Trickle Creek Golf Resort this summer.

WATCH:

Duane Laskowski got some mid-round entertainment and was able to capture this rather adorable video of two local bears playing and frolicking about in the middle of the fairway.