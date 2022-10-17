Vancouver Mayor-elect Ken Sim arrives for a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: Vancouver gets its first Chinese Canadian mayor

Ken Sim will lead Vancouver for the next 4 years

Vancouver businessman Ken Sim has been elected the next mayor of Vancouver. Sim defeated Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, posting an overwhelming victory after losing the mayor’s race to Stewart in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Mayor's RaceVancouver

Previous story
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea’s military

Just Posted

Jeff Hodder is showing the cadets what the Drone is seeing from the air as everyone takes turns looking at the small screen. Photo courtesy Captain Lori Lee Bott.
Air cadets take in drone demonstration, learn orienteering skills

Donnie Walsh, Canada’s ‘Father of the Blues,’ who founded Downchild Blues Band in 1969, and who is leading still on a tour to Cranbrook.
Downchild will make KCT Cranbrook’s House of Blues, Oct. 25

(Black Press file photo)
Creston man in custody after attack with cleaver

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka is encouraging people to submit their feedback to the Electoral Boundaries Commission. Map courtesy Electoral Boundaries Commission.
MLA Shypitka encourages feedback to proposed riding boundary changes