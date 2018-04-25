VIDEO: Turtle Day at Elizabeth Lake

  • Apr. 25, 2018 3:01 p.m.
  • Video

Turtle Day took place on Tuesday, April 24 at the Elizabeth Lake Visitor Centre. Biologists were on scene with a large crowd of students and parents to learn more about this remarkable creature.

WATCH:

The young turtles had finally emerged after about six months from their nests and are ready to enter the water. These animals are provincially blue-listed, meaning that they are sensitive or vulnerable. This is due to the fact that the species depends upon low adult mortality and can’t tolerate high mortality of eggs and hatchlings. This is made difficult to to increasing loss of wetland habitat.

Furthermore, they reach the northern extent of their geographic range in southern BC and as a result, painted turtles are near the limits of their physiologic tolerances and are particularly susceptible to disturbances that might increase mortality.

Learn more at the Fish and Wildlife Compensation program website.

Previous story
CCT presents ‘The Sunshine Boys’

Just Posted

City approves funding to train staff for prescribed burns

Cranbrook approved $30,000 that will go to wildfire prescription burning training for… Continue reading

Cranbrook history Centre receives historic Dr. Green collection

Memorabilia includes 22 nails removed from woman in 1938

VIDEO: Turtle Day at Elizabeth Lake

Turtle Day took place on Tuesday, April 24 at the Elizabeth Lake… Continue reading

CCT presents ‘The Sunshine Boys’

Alexander Gilmour and Jim Cameron in Neil Simon’s tale of two old vaudevillians

Classic car culture reborn with Cranbrook Cruise’In

Set your odometers for May 9, and a rebirth of classic car culture in Cranbrook and the Kootenays.

CCT presents ‘The Sunshine Boys’

Alexander Gilmour and Jim Cameron in Neil Simon’s tale of two old vaudevillians

Letters to the Editor: April 25

Dewar Creek Watershed If you are a recreational user of the backcountry… Continue reading

At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 24

Column: At the Library for April 24 Mike Selby ‘Never Rest On… Continue reading

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Most Read