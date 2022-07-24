Playland’s newest ride Skybender opened in the park July 21. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Playland’s newest ride Skybender opened in the park July 21. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: New Playland attraction is fastest single-rider ride in Canada

The Skybender spins amusement park goers in circles at 65 km/h

Amusement park goers lined up in throngs under the hot sun Thursday (July 21) morning to be the first to try out Playland’s latest attraction: the Skybender.

Playland commissioned the $2.7-million stomach-dropping ride from a renowned Italian ride construction and design company known as Zamperla. At 65 km/h, the Skybender is the fastest single-rider ride in Canada.

Playland spokesperson Laura Ballance said the attraction is classified as a “thrill ride” and requires riders to be at least four feet tall, but that it appeals to all different age groups.

She joked that riders can always tell how serious a ride will be by whether there is a roof over the operator’s area. Among amusement park staff, Ballance said a roof is an indication there could be some falling substances from the sky.

Like many public attractions, Playland suffered a difficult period during the first couple years of the pandemic. Ballance said the new ride indicates a fresh chapter for the amusement park.

“We’ve got sunny skies ahead I think,” Ballance said.

The Skybender is Playland’s largest investment in five years.

READ ALSO: Spike in bears breaking into cars to grab food spark warning from B.C. conservation officers

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentVancouver

Previous story
Tories, advocates call on Ottawa to remove bureaucratic hurdles to resettling Afghans

Just Posted

The fire is on south side of St Mary Lake Road.
Fire activity picking up in Southeast, including new start on St. Mary Lake Road

Cranbrook Bucks add Colin Minardi to the bench as an assistant coach. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.
Cranbrook Bucks add assistant coach to the bench

Rising above Cranbrook, having cleared Mount Baker (see below), July’s Buck Moon bathes the leaves of a domestic deciduous tree in a golden light. Dan Hicks photos
Buck Moon splendor over Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Pro Rodeo takes place August 19 to 21, 2022, at the Wycliffe Exhibition grounds. (Gerry Frederick photo)
35th annual Cranbrook Pro Rodeo set for mid-August