VIDEO: Cranbrook marches against racism, discrimination

A diverse crowd l marched from Cranbrook’s Spirit Square in the downtown core to Rotary Park to take a stand in solidarity against racism and discrimination on Friday, June 5.

The gathering started at Square, before the crowd of roughly a few hundred people began chanting slogans and moving down 10th Ave past city hall towards Rotary Park.

The procession ended at the Rotary Park bandstand, with a number of speakers addressing the crowd while also holding an open mic for anyone to wished to say a few words.

Cranbrook’s event was inclusive, with representation from, and solidarity with, the Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) the LGBTQ+ communities.