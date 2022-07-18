A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

Rising rent, teacher shortages piquing districts’ interest in workforce housing

A California school district opened 122 affordable apartments for its employees in one of the nation’s priciest housing markets. More districts could provide workforce housing to attract educators amid teacher shortages and rising rent.

-AP video by Terry Chea

WATCH ALSO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingEducationHousingHousing crisisSchools

Previous story
VIDEO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit
Next story
VIDEO: Former Parti Québécois leader jailed for sexually assaulting young men

Just Posted

There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week - one located near Amy Woodland school. Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)
Water treatment system briefly affected by power surge: City

Pictured is Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Key City Theatre calling on Indigenous artists for upcoming exhibit

The Edmonton Hoppers (white) against the Cranbrook Honeybees (black). Nicole Koran photos
JulyFest Soccer a huge success

City council has approved a recommendation to facilitate the subdivision of the Mount Baker RV Campground as the future land use remains up in the air.
City to subdivide former RV park as future plans remain up in the air