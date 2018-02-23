The week in review

Here is a recap of some of the top stories in Cranbrook this week.

READ MORE: India Sherret crash

21-year-old Cranbrook ski cross athlete had a devastating start to her first ever Olympic Games on Thursday, crashing in her opening seeding race at Phoenix Snowpark in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Sherret took an early lead in the opening heat race, but near the middle of the course fell off balance following a jump and then proceeded to crash as she tried to straighten herself up before the next jump.

Sherret did not finish the race and had to be taken off the mountain on a sled by ski patrol. This story will be updated once information is available on the nature of Sherret’s injury and its severity.

READ MORE: Deer Cull

The City of Cranbrook, in an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression in the community, has culled 50 deer from the urban herd over the past two months. 30 mule deer and 20 white-tail deer were killed, with 1852 pounds of game meat donated and distributed to three local non-profit organizations for human consumption. The antler, hooves and hides were donated to the aq’am community.

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to 2013 stabbing

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from five years ago, according to RCMP.

The plea stems from an incident where two young men were stabbed in the early morning hours of June 16, 2013, in the 800 block of 17th Ave. On February 20th, 2018, Jamie Kristopher Cheveldeaw of Cranbrook, plead guilty to both counts, with sentencing to occur in April.

READ MORE: Dale Shudra runs for Tory Nomination

Columbia Valley resident Dale Shudra has announced his intent to seek the Conservative Party of Canada nomination for Kootenay Columbia for the 2019 federal election.

The last nomination contest was held in 2011. Shudra entered the contest but withdrew following the death of a close family member.

READ MORE: Novelmania

On Monday, Bruce McAnerney of TM Robert’s and his 6th grade class unveiled a very special project they have been working on since November. Corresponding with National Novel Writing month and using website blurb.com each student wrote and published a novel, which they presented at the TM Roberts library.

READ MORE: Coldest Night of the Year

Coldest Night of the Year, a fundraising walk to raise money and awareness for the homeless, hungry and hurting people across Canada takes place in Cranbrook on Saturday evening. This is the second year it has happened here, with the first year’s event raising $42,000 and featuring 200 walkers and 80 volunteers. Funds will be collected until March 31.