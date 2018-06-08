The week in review: June 8

WATCH:

Police reported in a press release Thursday that three recent separate events resulted in multiple arrests and seizure of a substantial amount of what is believed to be heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, various firearms, ammunition, cash, and other offence related property.

Nine individuals have been charged or are facing charges for a variety of criminal offences ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of loaded firearms, possession of proceeds of crime.

A Cranbrook citizen reported a suspicious person to RCMP in the wee hours of Tuesday June 5, leading to his arrest, and the reclamation of numerous items he had stolen from vehicles that night. Cranbrook RCMP is asking people to confirm that their vehicles are locked and important items brought inside before retiring for the night.

East Kootenay Traffic Services have announced that they will be stepping up enforcement of traffic laws, particularly those involving motorcycles and tinted windows.

Police throughout the East and West Kootenays will be adopting a zero tolerance policy for motorcycles which have had their exhaust pipes altered, or had after-market equipment installed to make them louder.

Traffic was briefly halted on Highway 3/95 on the east side of Cranbrook Tuesday, June 5, and the highway closed in both directions while RCMP investigated a report of a man in camouflage carrying a rifle and walking down the highway near the SPCA. Responding officers determined quickly that the man’s vehicle had broken down and he was coming back from hunting. Not wanting to leave the firearm unsecure in his vehicle, he took it and met a friend who came to pick him up on the highway.

The Cranbrook/Kimberley 55+ BC Games takes place in September and planning is well underway with the opening of the official office on Slater Road in Cranbrook. Co-presidents Sandy Zeznik and Jaret Thompson expect around 2700 participants, over 100 directors and chairs and need to fill over 1200 volunteer positions. The games are expected to bring around 3 million in revenue to the area.

A group of around 20 protestors gathered out side Wayne Stetski’s office on Monday taking part in a nation-wide day of action to voice their disagreement with the Federal Government’s plan to purchase the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion. The pipeline project as a whole has been and still remains a widely controversial issue for citizens across Canada.

On Wednesday, June 6 the Visual Arts Students of Mount Baker Secondary School joined the Music Department for a final show at the Key City Theatre.The focus of the visual art collection is “Bee Kind” and largely on the importance of bees to our world.

A collection of other works from the semester were included.