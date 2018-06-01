The week in review: June 1

WATCH:

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative four-year agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway to end a strike hours after it began on Tuesday evening. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) reached a last-minute three-year tentative agreement with CP on Tuesday evening before the 7 p.m. PST strike deadline. Full operations at both railways are set to resume Thursday morning across Canada.

Parents of students at Amy Woodland Elementary School staged a ‘civi protest’ on Thursday afternoon to take action against drivers who speed along 11th ave thoroughfare by the school.

Armed with signs, a group of parents and students led by Jennifer Pierre marched up and down 11th Ave alongside the school property urging drivers to slow down in school zones and give students extra space when using the crosswalks.

The crosswalks are manned by a wooden cutout figure affectionately christened Traffic Suzy. However, Traffic Suzy has been struck at least twice a year over the last five years, including one incident as recent as last week

A rainbow crosswalk now leads into the main doors of School District 5 offices in Cranbrook, as officials unveiled the colourful tribute to student diversity and inclusion on Monday morning. The rainbow crosswalk is the first one in Cranbrook, but the second one within SD5 jurisdiction as a rainbow crosswalk was painted last year at Fernie Secondary School.

Cranbrook’s crosswalk was celebrated with a ceremony that included SD5 staff, city councillors, Joe Pierre Jr. with the Ktunaxa Nation Council and representatives from many local schools.

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski weighed in on the federal government’s recent plan to buy the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline project and related assets for $4.5 billion. Stetski wonders how federal Liberals will pay for existing pipeline and future construction. The agreement between the federal government and Kinder Morgan, which includes the existing pipeline and related infrastructure, will be finalized this summer.

Fawning season for mule deer is upon us and Kimberley-Cranbrook WildSafe BC community coordinator Danicy Roussy reminds East Kootenay residents to give the young fawns space. The young fawns are scentless and silent and may appear to be orphaned and helpless when the doe leaves them to find food. It is important for their survival to leave them be, and if you do happen upon one, remember to use caution as you may be in between a mother and her baby.

The HeidOut’s Fisher Peak Brewing Company’s Hellroaring Scottish Ale took home gold from the Canadian Brewing Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia, this weekend past, chosen among a list of over 2000 entries.

Tickets go on sale today for legendary singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, who is bringing his “Sad Clowns and Hillbillies” tour to Western Financial Place on November 7.

At a press conference on Monday morning, the 15-year-old defenceman signed a standard player agreement as a show of commitment to the Cranbrook club. Born and raised in Winnipeg, he played last season at Rink Hockey Academy Bantam Prep of the CSSBHL and had 40 points in 30 games. Lambos is expected to develop into a considerable force for the franchise