The week in review: August 24

READ MORE: Kimberley on evacuation alert

On Thursday August 16, the city of Kimberley issued an evacuation alert for all properties within residential boundaries. That news came shortly after evacuation orders were issued for residents around St. Mary’s Lake. This was all to do the Meachen Creek fire which is currently burning around 10 kilometres southwest of St. Mary’s Lake, which as of Thursday afternoon was estimated at 7,780 hectares in size. Increased wind activity with a cold front blowing in was some concern to BC Wildfire Service, but they say there was little change in the fire overnight. The Lost Dog Complex fire, burning 14 kilometres north of Kimberley is around 714 hectares in size and is still considered out of control. There is some wind and the potential for isolated showers and some thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday.

READ MORE: Memorial Arena closed after equipment failure

The Cranbrook Memorial Arena has been closed indefinitely by city staff after a breakdown of the chiller in the ice-making process that was detected on Thursday morning.

The City says actions by staff, including arena personnel and emergency services, who utilized their training and safety procedures, quickly de-escalated the issue with no risk of any harm to the public.

READ MORE: Ktunaxa disappointed in Jumbo court ruling

The Ktunaxa Nation Council says it is ‘deeply disappointed’ in a B.C. Supreme Court decision that sided with a developer in an ongoing dispute over a proposed ski resort in the Jumbo Valley west of Invermere. Last week, Justice Carla Forth ruled that a cabinet minister’s decision in 2015 determining the proposed Jumbo Glacier Mountain Resort not ‘substantially started’ was unreasonable. Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister Mary Polak’s decision that found the project not ’substantially started’ essentially terminated a government certificate that was necessary for construction to proceed. It will now be up to the current Minister of Environment, George Heyman, to consider whether the project had been substantially started by October 2014.

The Ktunaxa Nation is opposed to the construction of the resort, which rests in a environmentally and spiritually sensitive area known as Qat’muk, and is believed to be home to the Grizzly Bear Sprit.

READ MORE: 2018 Kootenay Game Changer nominees announced

Kootenay Game Changer nominations have been closed and nominated individuals, groups, and organizations have been contacted. All of the nominees will each be honoured at the September 22nd Gala at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, with one nominee from each category receiving special acknowledgment.

READ MORE: Chernove ends season with another gold-medal finish

Local cycling athlete Tristan Chernove wound up back on the podium again with another gold medal at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup event in Quebec this past weekend.

Chernove finished his World Cup season in second overall place in the men’s C2 rankings, despite only competing in three of the six World Cup events.

READ MORE: Kootenay Ice announce 2018 to 2019 staff, detail upcoming changes and events

On Monday, August 20 the Kootenay Ice hosted a meeting with local media to announce their hockey operations staff for the upcoming season, their expanded community programs, and some information about their training camp and 2018 home opener. Training camp begins on Saturday and the home opener is set for September 22.

