The Week in Review

Over the past week Cranbrook RCMP has been made aware of a man approaching people and attempting to trade rings for money, according to Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook Detachment. The scammer says he lost his wallet and needs money for food or gas. He offers to trade gold rings in exchange for money.The man is described as being of East Indian descent with a thick accent. The individual has a woman with him in the vehicle and has also had a child in at least one of the instances. The individual has been known to change vehicles. He is currently driving a white minivan.

Cranbrook RCMP are also issuing a public warning after a local senior was defrauded a large amount of money. According to police, a fraudster called the senior on their home phone and pretended to be a bank employee. The senior was convinced that her credit card had been compromised and that she needed to call the number on the back of her credit card to speak with the fraud department.The victim hung-up the phone, picked it back up, heard a dial tone, and dialled the bank. However, the suspects never disconnected the line and it is believed they played a recording of a dial tone before answering and pretending to be a bank representative. After a series of back and forth phone calls, the scammer convinced the senior to transfer large amounts of money to specific accounts or addresses overseas.

The investigation into these frauds is ongoing. Cranbrook RCMP believes there may be additional victims who have not reported the fraud and are asking them to call Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Crown counsel has ended a second degree murder prosecution against a Cranbrook woman who was charged following a stabbing last September.

A charge against Brandi Morrison was stayed by crown on Monday, meaning that the court process has ended, barring any new information.In the early hours of Sept. 1, 2018, police and emergency services personnel arrived to the 1600 block of 1A St. South in response to a stabbing during a reported domestic dispute.

A 29-year-old man later died from his wounds at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, while a woman was taken into custody on-scene.

Morrison was released on bail at the end of November.

Cranbrook city council has decided to draft a conditional legal document to offer land at Balment Park for a proposed multi-use indoor facility that would be run by a local soccer organization.

However, getting to that decision has been a delicate process balancing competing priorities from a number of other community groups.

The BMX track is the most visible entity that could be potentially impacted by an indoor facility in Balment Park. Ever since city council determined that Balment Park would serve as the location for the indoor facility, a number of groups including the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association, BMX track representatives and city staff have been working together to find a specific location for the project within the park.

That question was answered on Monday night, when council voted to offer the space in between the BMX track and the curling centre.

City council has approved zoning changes to allow the construction of a 20-unit apartment building in the Laurie Middle School neighbourhood.

The proposed four-storey apartment, to be managed and operated by BC Housing, will replace two existing four-plex buildings behind Little Caesar’s Pizza, one of which is currently uninhabited.

The vote was unanimous by mayor and council, with most citing the city’s housing crisis and the need for additional rental units.

Family members of a young couple missing in southeastern British Columbia for nearly two years hope a renewed search will bring some closure.

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta., haven’t been seen since June 8, 2017, when Simons took off from Cranbrook on the final leg of a flight to Kamloops from Lethbridge.

The search for the pair, both in their 20s, and their Piper Warrior has covered nearly 40,000 square kilometres of rugged terrain, mostly in the areas of St. Mary Valley or Redding Creek, northwest of Cranbrook.

But a relative of Simons, Natalie Lindgren, says new information from a local pilot has shifted attention to the area of Lost Dog Valley, north of Kimberley.

Lindgren is organizing a three-day search of that region, set to begin May 8