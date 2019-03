WATCH:

The Kootenay Ice played their last game in Cranbrook on Sunday, concluding 21 years in Cranbrook as they now prepare for their move to Winnipeg next season. Around 2,684 fans came out to bid the team farewell in their game against the Red Deer Rebels, and were treated to an action packed matchup that saw the Ice emerge victorious with a 5-4 win. For Jaeger White and Curtis Meger, it was also their last WHL game ever, as they age out of the league next year

The provincial government announced the addition of 96 student beds in six cottage-style buildings to be built at the College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus and open next year.

Melanie Mark, the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, unveiled the $17.7 million project on Thursday, which will benefit students as well as alleviate the rental vacancy rate in Cranbrook.

Three deer were culled over a two-week period after contractors had to navigate challenges such as trap vandalism and a shortened time window under the terms of the wildlife permit.

Hidden trail cameras at one trap location showed an unidentified person releasing a captured deer and those images have been forwarded to RCMP and B.C. Conservation Officers’ Service, who are investigating, according to the city.

The city says it targeted specific areas for deer removal based on complaints of deer aggression made last year. Much of the concern over aggression has focused on white-tail deer and not mule deer, according to statistics cited by the city.

A construction company has been fined $70,000 after pleading guilty to an offence under the Mines Act stemming from an incident where two workers were killed in a truck accident at a rock quarry five years ago.

Broda Construction was sentenced in Vancouver Provincial Court last week by Judge Wilson Lee, who imposed the fine on the company for failing to provide a safe workplace at the Swansea Ridge Ballast Quarry 12 kilometres south of Cranbrook.

Neil Fadden and Larry Chorneyko died at the quarry on Sept. 16, 2014, after their truck went off a steep service road, down a nine-metre drop-off and landed on the roof. Paramedics and Search and Rescue responded to a call for help, but both employees were pronounced dead on scene.

Honor Neve has become the new curator of the Cranbrook History Centre. Neve grew up in Wycliffe and attended school in Kimberley and high school in Cranbrook, before heading to the University of Victoria for a bachelor of History, followed by a Masters of Science in Museum Studies in Glasgow, Scotland. Upon returning to B.C. she worked for a time at the Fort Steele Heritage Town. She hopes to maintain and develop it’s collection and the Royal Alexandra hall, develop strategies and policies for conservation plans and showcase all aspects of the area’s history.

Local athlete Tristen Chernove took home bronze, silver and gold medals while at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands last weekend. Next up, he will head to his first Para-cycling Road World Cup of the year held on May 9-12 in Italy, and then back at it at the Para-cycling Road World Cup in Belgium from May 16-19.