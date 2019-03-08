The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

WATCH:

READ MORE: RCMP name Sgt. Barry Graham as Cranbrook detachment commander

Cranbrook’s RCMP detachment has a new commander as Sergeant Barry Graham was appointed to the position on Tuesday, March 5. Upon his first arrival in Cranbrook, Graham was, and remained the most junior member of the Detachment for five years — and has now reached his dream job as the Detachment Commander. The City of Cranbrook issued a statement saying the City considers itself lucky to have a detachment commander with the skill set and experience that Sergeant Graham brings to the role.

READ MORE: Shares owned by B.C. polygamist leader up for auction

Properties and assets owned by Creston area polygamist leader Winston Blackmore are to be auctioned off to repay creditors

Shares in two companies owned by Blackmore are up on the auction block. One hundred per cent of shares owned by Winston Blackmore in both Church of Jesus Christ (Original Doctrine) INC. and Blackmore Farms Ltd. are up for auction, according to a classified advertisement in the Calgary Herald. North Central Bailiffs is auctioning off the shares on behalf of the judgement creditor. The shares are valued at $280,000 for Church of Jesus Christ (Original Doctrine) Inc., while the estimated value for Blackmore Farms Ltd. is $536,000.

READ MORE: Western Financial Place roof system needs repair, replacement

The roof system at Western Financial Place complex needs to be outright replaced or repaired, according to a consultant who delivered a report to city council last week.

The roof structure over various parts of the facility, such as the arena, Coyote Jack’s restaurant, change rooms and the aquatic centre, among others, were examined in order to pinpoint specific problem areas.

Kevin Wilkins, the consultant with Building Consulting Services, found that much of the issues with water leakage occur in early spring during warming cycles after long extreme cold periods.

Wilkins made a presentation on the roof situation to Cranbrook city council at their most recent meeting.

READ MORE: School district receives funding for maintenance projects

The Southeast Kootenay school district is set to receive just under $2 million through a funding program that goes towards energy upgrades, maintenance projects and new buses.

Local investments will be directed to a roof upgrade or replacement as well as mechanical upgrades at Fernie Secondary School, made available through the School Enhancement Program.

READ MORE: Wildlife biologist seeking city support for grant funding

A wildlife biologist is asking for city support in applying for funding from the provincial government to complete a report on translocated urban deer.

Ian Adams, who headed up a translocation study of deer in partnership between Cranbrook, Kimberley, Invermere and Elkford, will be asking the province for $22,848, but is hoping to strengthen his application with the city’s endorsement.

The funding will allow biologists to complete a full scientific report on comparisons between the translocated urban mule deer and non-urban mule deer. Data on non-urban mule deer is currently being collected in a separate project by biologists with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

READ MORE: Teck fined $37,500 for exceeding air emissions at Kootenay coal mine

Teck Coal has been fined $37,500 for infractions related to air emissions in Sparwood.

On Thursday, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy tweeted Elkview Operations had been issued an Administrative Monetary Penalty (AMP) under the Environmental Management Act.

“The penalty is for failing to comply with the permit limit for particulate matter and for failing to maintain its coal breaker stack equipment in June of 2018,” said the Ministry.

It explained Teck had a pattern of non-compliance with the coal breaker stack tests.From 2014 to 2019, five of 10 stack tests exceeded the permit limit. Exceedances were significant, ranging from 65 per cent to 252 per cent over the permit limit.