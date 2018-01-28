SLIDESHOW: Kootenay Ice ‘Pink the Rink’ 2018

Photos from the team’s annual anti-bullying awareness game held in Cranbrook on Saturday night

The Kootenay Ice held their highest attended game since 2013 on Saturday night, as they packed Western Financial Place with 3,474 fans for their annual ‘Pink the Rink’ promotion. Raising awareness for anti-bullying initiatives, the team treated their crowd to a 3-2 win over the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings.

Take a look at some photos from the event, taken by Brad McLeod.

For a full recap of the game, click this link: