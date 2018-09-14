Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Campfire ban lifted across Kootenays

The campfire ban that has been in place across the Kootenays since July, was lifted at noon on Friday, Sept. 14.

The ban is lifted across the Southeast Fire Centre, however Category 2 fires are only allowed in the Columbia Fire Zone and Category 3 fires remain prohibited across the region.

Read More: 2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

The 2018 wildfire season is the worst on record, having burned over a million hectares by the end of August, which followed the second worst fire season that had been seen last year.

B.C. 55+ Games underway in Kimberley and Cranbrook

The 55+ B.C. Games have been ongoing this week, with over 2,200 athletes competing in 23 different sports. Both cities have been bustling with happy and excited participants all week. The closing ceremonies will take place at the Kimberley Conference Centre at 1:30p.m. on Saturday, everyone is invited.

Cops for Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

The largest team in Cops for Kids’ southern interior cycling tour history hit the road on Friday morning.

34 cyclists and a six person support crew from RCMP supporting enforcement agencies leave from Kelowna and will make their way south along Highway 97, riding 1,000 kilometres to raise awareness and essential funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics
Next story
Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

Just Posted

The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Cranbrook’s own Nathan Litz wins Emmy for work on Rick and Morty

Litz’s lifelong love of animation takes him to the thick of awards season in Los Angeles

B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Dozens of foul fowls are roaming the streets of edgewater

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Pick your abbreviation, it’s referendum time

For MLA, will it be FPTP, DMP, MMP or RUP?

Hugs and Slugs

• Slugs to the dog owners that let their dogs off leash… Continue reading

Learning to Ask the Right Questions

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Here is one of my favourite ways of talking… Continue reading

Booknotes: Playboy, Lena Söderberg and the first JPEG

Mike Selby The story is well known. In 1953, a struggling copywriter… Continue reading

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Mortgage stress test losing impact on B.C. housing sales: BCREA

Housing sales have been increasing each month since June across British Columbia cities

Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

Ibrahim Ali spoke quietly with an Arabic interpreter and did not address the court

Monster typhoon slams into northeastern Philippines

More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, with anticipated gusts

Most Read