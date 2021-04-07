New Cranbrook Food Bank officially open to the public

The new facility is located at 1624 Industrial Rd. 2 and open Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Pictured are Food Bank staff working hard in their brand new office at the new location on opening day, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The new Cranbrook Food Bank officially opened to the public on Wednesday (April 7). Staff and volunteers have been busy moving into the new building over the past several weeks and are pleased to be able to utilize the new space to serve the community.

The new 6,300 square foot facility is located at 1624 Industrial Rd 2 and is open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.. Applications for hampers can be called in on the same days, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m..

Deanna Kemperman, Coordinator for the Cranbrook Food Bank, explained that hamper applications must be booked by appointment. Since the new building is not in as central a location as the previous one, there are options for people who cannot easily access Industrial Rd.

“Our delivery drivers are volunteers, so we ask that people do everything they can to pick up their hampers. Whether that be taking the bus, arranging a ride, or asking family and friends to pick up for them,” said Kemperman. “If clients are unable to find a way to pick up their hamper, we can arrange for delivery.”

The Food Bank hopes to arrange for a centrally located, downtown pick-up location in the near future as well.

Hampers are given to clients every two weeks, if needed, and contain fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat and non-perishables. Toiletries and bread are also available – to be chosen by clients upon pick up.

The new building features a much larger office and storage space, with a large warehouse and prep kitchen. It allows for storage and distribution all in the same place, as opposed to having two separate locations as they did previously.

The building will also soon be the new home for the Cranbrook Food Recovery program and the Farm Kitchen.

Kemperman thanks everyone who has volunteered their time to set up the new facility, as many spent the Easter weekend moving in and setting up in order to be able to open on Wednesday.

The Food Bank asks for patience from volunteers and clients while move-in and set up continues. For more information be sure to visit the Cranbrook Food Bank’s Facebook Page or give them a call at (250) 426-7664.

The new 6,300 square foot Cranbrook Food Bank facility is located at 1624 Industrial Rd 2 and is open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The new Cranbrook Food Bank facility, on Industrial Rd. 2, features a large warehouse where food will be stored and sorted to serve the community. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Pictured is Food Bank volunteer Christina Blaskovitch on opening day of the new Food Bank facility. She is pictured in the new food prep kitchen. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)