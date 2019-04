Keanu Chan is Junior Representive for the East Kootenay at the Performing Arts BC Festival in Chilliwack

Keanu Chan performs Benedict’s soliloquy from Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, Act II Scene 3.

Keanu is East Kootenay Representative in Speech and Dramatic Arts at the Performing Arts BC Festival in Chilliwack, May 27.

The East Kootenay Performing Arts Showcase is set for April 18 at Knox Presbyterian Church in Cranbrook.

Cranbrook will be hosting the Performing Arts BC Festival in June, 2020.