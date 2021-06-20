‘Kootenay’s Best’ opens Cranbrook Arts’ new gallery

Cranbrook Arts has opened the doors of their new gallery space to the public with their inaugural exhibit, Kootenay’s Best.

This exhibit has been in the works for the past several months and features the work of more than 50 emerging and established artists from across the Kootenay region. Featured works include oil paintings, watercolours, acrylics, mixed-media, woodcarving, photography and more.

The exhibit opened on Friday, June 18th and runs until Labour Day weekend. The gallery will be open every Friday from 4 to 8, Saturdays from 10 to 4 and Sundays from 12 to 4, located at 1401 5th St N.

