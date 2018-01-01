VIDEO: Gathering of the tubas

Tuba players, euphonium players and sousaphonists from around the region gathered at the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 30

Tuba players, euphonium players and sousaphonists from around the region gathered at the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 30, for a concert featuring the bassiest of brasses. The concert, under the direction of Stephanie Tischauer, included seasonal festive music, some old favourites, and some folk surprises.