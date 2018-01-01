VIDEO: Gathering of the tubas

Tuba players, euphonium players and sousaphonists from around the region gathered at the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 30, for a concert featuring the bassiest of brasses. The concert, under the direction of Stephanie Tischauer, included seasonal festive music, some old favourites, and some folk surprises.
