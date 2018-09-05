College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and returning students to their fall 2018 semesters, with a little help from various businesses and community leaders.

WATCH:

In total, COTR will welcome around 1,400 new and returning students to their campus this year, although the full numbers are not in just yet, as applications are open and will be accepted online or in person until September 19.

From 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. students had the chance to explore everything that was available to them at the college, from various available resources and community events to volunteer and work opportunities.

COTR President and CEO David Walls, MLA Wayne Stetski, City Councillor Danielle Eaton and Bonnie Harvey and Herman Alpine, elders of the Ktunaxa Nation were present throughout the day to welcome the student population.

“It’s really important,” said Doris Silva, director of student affairs for the college, “students need to feel a sense of belonging when they’re here so that they want to be here and want to participate in our community. And so having the community people come out and welcome them is just an awesome thing.”

There was also nearly thirty local groups on hand with information at the ready — everything from Canadian Mental Health and East Kootenay Addiction Services, to recreational groups like the Rowing Club, Toast Masters, Farmers Market and Kootenay Ice.

“They also can maybe see what’s available in terms of work opportunities, because a lot of people are working while they are studying and so definitely these community events are important for students to see what’s available to them.”

Tuesday’s Community Showcase followed a week of back-to-school events such as COTR’s first-ever JumpStart Day which featured numerous events and seminars designed to aid new students in having the best start possible on their new academic endeavour. The College also held an employee kick-off event, which brought together faculty and staff to prepare for the year ahead.

“We just wish all the students all the success over the coming year, and to reach out if they need support,” Silva said.

Previous story
Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Just Posted

WildSafeBC’s annual BC Goes Wild weekend taking place Sept. 14 t0 16, 2018

WildSafeBC will also be tagging garbage cans put out before collection day.

Election 2018: Jordan Fiorentino makes bid for Council

With the start of the BC municipal election campaign set for later… Continue reading

UPDATED: Alleged murder suspect appears in court

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Cranbrook

Evacuation alert for City of Kimberley lifted

Evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert

Ice forward reflects on U18 gold medal

Peyton Krebs captured a championship title with Team Canada earlier in August.

College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and… Continue reading

College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and… Continue reading

Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was traveling from Penticton to Vancouver when she was killed

Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

B.C. rural, specialty school jobs still need teachers

Smaller class size targets add to recruiting challenge

Sasquatch believer’s lawsuit thrown out by B.C. judge

Todd Standing alleged the B.C. government discriminated against his Charter rights

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

TIFF stresses ‘zero tolerance’ policy, plans women’s rally in #MeToo era

As the Toronto International Film Festival prepares to kick off Thursday, it’s doing so in a changed landscape .

Most Read