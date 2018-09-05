College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and returning students to their fall 2018 semesters, with a little help from various businesses and community leaders.

WATCH:

In total, COTR will welcome around 1,400 new and returning students to their campus this year, although the full numbers are not in just yet, as applications are open and will be accepted online or in person until September 19.

From 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. students had the chance to explore everything that was available to them at the college, from various available resources and community events to volunteer and work opportunities.

COTR President and CEO David Walls, MLA Wayne Stetski, City Councillor Danielle Eaton and Bonnie Harvey and Herman Alpine, elders of the Ktunaxa Nation were present throughout the day to welcome the student population.

“It’s really important,” said Doris Silva, director of student affairs for the college, “students need to feel a sense of belonging when they’re here so that they want to be here and want to participate in our community. And so having the community people come out and welcome them is just an awesome thing.”

There was also nearly thirty local groups on hand with information at the ready — everything from Canadian Mental Health and East Kootenay Addiction Services, to recreational groups like the Rowing Club, Toast Masters, Farmers Market and Kootenay Ice.

“They also can maybe see what’s available in terms of work opportunities, because a lot of people are working while they are studying and so definitely these community events are important for students to see what’s available to them.”

Tuesday’s Community Showcase followed a week of back-to-school events such as COTR’s first-ever JumpStart Day which featured numerous events and seminars designed to aid new students in having the best start possible on their new academic endeavour. The College also held an employee kick-off event, which brought together faculty and staff to prepare for the year ahead.

“We just wish all the students all the success over the coming year, and to reach out if they need support,” Silva said.