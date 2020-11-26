Christmas Village 2020 auction

New pandemic restrictions from the Province of B.C. on public gatherings means that the Cranbrook Townsman has to cancel the public aspect of its annual Christmas Village — a fundraiser for the Parent Advisory Councils of School District 5.
Nonetheless, while Village-goers will not be able to take in the displays of gift trees and gingerbread creations and gift baskets at the sumptuous Royal Alexandra Hall, we are still committed to bringing the event to you virtually.
Our fantastic and generous local businesses and schools have contributed beautiful gift baskets, trees, ginger bread creations and wreaths intended for silent auction, now to be auctioned virtually. Bids are now open, see the rules below.
The rules for bidding are as follows:
Take a look through our photo galleries of donations from local businesses and schools. Donations include gift baskets, ginger bread creations and wreaths. You may bid on as many items as you want. Below each photo you will find the current bid and the item number.
Phone 250-426-5201 ext. 5611 to leave a message and enter your bid. Include your name, phone number, item number, item description and bid amount in your message.
Bids open on Thursday, November 26 at 12 noon. and close on Tuesday, December 1 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be updated daily.
Be sure to follow the Cranbrook Townsman Facebook page and website for daily updates on bids, as well as videos featuring each gift basket and ginger bread creation. The Townsman will notify each winner once the bids close. Gift baskets and ginger bread creations will be available for pick-up at the Cranbrook Townsman office, while wreaths will be available to pick up from schools.
Thank you for supporting the School District 5 Parent Advisory Councils with your bids, and thank you to all of our local businesses and schools for your generous contributions.