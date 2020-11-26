Christmas Village 2020 auction

Item no. 1, Blue Sky Realty, Starting Bid: $60.Item no. 1, Blue Sky Realty, Starting Bid: $60.
Item no. 2, Cranbrook District Teachers’ Association, Starting Bid: $20Item no. 2, Cranbrook District Teachers’ Association, Starting Bid: $20
Item no. 3, High Country Sports, Starting Bid: $50Item no. 3, High Country Sports, Starting Bid: $50
Item no. 4, Home Hardware Cranbrook, Starting Bid: $50Item no. 4, Home Hardware Cranbrook, Starting Bid: $50
Item no. 5, Jason Wheeldon, Starting Bid: $100Item no. 5, Jason Wheeldon, Starting Bid: $100
Item no.6, Premier Mountains Family Dentistry, Starting Bid: $70Item no.6, Premier Mountains Family Dentistry, Starting Bid: $70
Item no. 7, East Kootenay Realty, Starting Bid: $50Item no. 7, East Kootenay Realty, Starting Bid: $50
Item no. 8, Denham Ford, Starting Bid: $40Item no. 8, Denham Ford, Starting Bid: $40
Item no. 9, KoKo Beach Tanning and Hair Salon, Starting Bid: $80Item no. 9, KoKo Beach Tanning and Hair Salon, Starting Bid: $80
Item no. 10, Mountain Eagle Security, Starting Bid: $40Item no. 10, Mountain Eagle Security, Starting Bid: $40
Item no. 11, Save On Foods (1), Starting Bid: $30Item no. 11, Save On Foods (1), Starting Bid: $30
Item no. 12, Save On Foods (2), Starting Bid: $30Item no. 12, Save On Foods (2), Starting Bid: $30
Item no. 13, Nutters Everyday Naturals, Starting Bid: $40Item no. 13, Nutters Everyday Naturals, Starting Bid: $40
Item no. 14, The Brick, Starting Bid: $60Item no. 14, The Brick, Starting Bid: $60
Item no. 15, New Dawn Developments, Starting Bid: $50Item no. 15, New Dawn Developments, Starting Bid: $50
Item no. 16, College of the Rockies, Starting Bid: $40Item no. 16, College of the Rockies, Starting Bid: $40
Item no. 17, Bridge Interiors, Starting Bid: $80 This is a four drawer dresser, image cropped.Item no. 17, Bridge Interiors, Starting Bid: $80 This is a four drawer dresser, image cropped.
Item no. 18, Geoff’s Contracting, Starting Bid: $60Item no. 18, Geoff’s Contracting, Starting Bid: $60
Item no. 19, Freightliner Trucks, Starting Bid: $75Item no. 19, Freightliner Trucks, Starting Bid: $75
Item no. 20, Staples Mystery Gifts, $10 each. These items are not for auction, but rather $10 each. The contents range in value from $15 to $75. There are currently 30 available to purchase.Item no. 20, Staples Mystery Gifts, $10 each. These items are not for auction, but rather $10 each. The contents range in value from $15 to $75. There are currently 30 available to purchase.
Item no.21, Cranbrook Townsman and Kimberley Bulletin, Starting Bid: $50Item no.21, Cranbrook Townsman and Kimberley Bulletin, Starting Bid: $50

New pandemic restrictions from the Province of B.C. on public gatherings means that the Cranbrook Townsman has to cancel the public aspect of its annual Christmas Village — a fundraiser for the Parent Advisory Councils of School District 5.

Nonetheless, while Village-goers will not be able to take in the displays of gift trees and gingerbread creations and gift baskets at the sumptuous Royal Alexandra Hall, we are still committed to bringing the event to you virtually.

Our fantastic and generous local businesses and schools have contributed beautiful gift baskets, trees, ginger bread creations and wreaths intended for silent auction, now to be auctioned virtually. Bids are now open, see the rules below.

The rules for bidding are as follows:

Take a look through our photo galleries of donations from local businesses and schools. Donations include gift baskets, ginger bread creations and wreaths. You may bid on as many items as you want. Below each photo you will find the current bid and the item number.

Phone 250-426-5201 ext. 5611 to leave a message and enter your bid. Include your name, phone number, item number, item description and bid amount in your message.

Bids open on Thursday, November 26 at 12 noon. and close on Tuesday, December 1 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be updated daily.

Be sure to follow the Cranbrook Townsman Facebook page and website for daily updates on bids, as well as videos featuring each gift basket and ginger bread creation. The Townsman will notify each winner once the bids close. Gift baskets and ginger bread creations will be available for pick-up at the Cranbrook Townsman office, while wreaths will be available to pick up from schools.

Thank you for supporting the School District 5 Parent Advisory Councils with your bids, and thank you to all of our local businesses and schools for your generous contributions.

Item no 22, De-Kieviet Kindergarten class - Highlands, Starting Bid: $20
The bids for the 2020 Christmas Village are open as of noon on Thursday, November 26. Please scroll through this album to see auction items available for bidding.
