Brirtney Spears and Elton John Release new duet ‘Hold me Closer’. (Photo Credit: Getty Images for EJAF) (Black Press Media Creative - Photo Credit: Britney Spears and Elton John, February 2013 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)) )

Britney Spears and Elton John Finally Drop ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

“He wanted to collaborate again with an artist and came up with the idea to have Britney on the record. … The fact that it came together and she wanted to do it and how she sounded on the record — you couldn’t have made it up. … She elevated the record so much and put so much of her own personality into it — all of her ad-libs, runs and soulfulness.” Producer Andrew Watt

VIDEO: Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

The Purcell Wilderness area northwest of Kimberley. KSAR file
Kimberley Search and Rescue successfully locate injured hiker

Armstrong Regional Cooperative announced it has purchased three Husky fuel stations in Vernon, Salmon Arm and Cranbrook. (armstrong.coop)
Armstrong Co-op purchases fuel stations in Okanagan, Kootenays

Spot the robotic dog at Teck’s Elkview operations. Spot, an AI created by Boston Dynamics is used to assist with safety inspections and data collection. (Image submitted)
Robotic dog does the rounds at Teck’s Elk Valley mines

Stan Doehle and Heather Serafini at an award ceremony in Grasmere on August 24. (Image courtesy of RDEK)
Heather Serafini recognized as Area B volunteer of the year