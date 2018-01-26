BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat's surgery

As previously reported, the BC SPCA East Kootenay Branch has in their care a very special cat named Bethany, who needs a new home.

WATCH:

Bethany was surrendered to the branch by her owner. When she was just a few months old she suffered a broken leg and her owners didn’t treat it, and so she was left living with a severely injured leg for five months.

“It had started to heal improperly and the muscles started to waste away and so our only option was to amputate that leg,” said BC SPCA East Kootenay manager Christy King.

Bethany has now had the surgery, which was done by Steeples Veterinary Clinic. It went well and she is doing just fine, a few adorable bellyflops aside.

“She’s gone for five months without being able to use that leg so she’s recovering really well,” King said. “She’s already used to walking on three legs anyways.”

After a period of kennel rest and the removal of her sutures, Bethany will be ready for adoption. She is a very sweet, cuddly cat and King is confident they will have no trouble finding her a loving home.

They are also seeking donations to cover some of the cost of her surgery and to help other cats like her on their journey to find new homes. Donations can be made in the branch or on their website at www.spca.bc.ca/eastkootenay.

King stressed that Bethany’s story is a cautionary one: it should not have happened and it is absolutely important to take an injured pet to a vet immediately.

“It’s not something we see all the time, certainly at our branch,” she explained. “And certainly not in her circumstances. For her owners to leave her without treatment for five months is not okay.”

“Had she had treatment right away she may have been able to save that leg but because it was so long we had to amputate it, so prompt veterinary care is really important if your animal is injured.”

As well as looking for donations, the branch is also currently seeking volunteers to participate in their animal wellness program.

“We ask volunteers to commit to one two hour shift a week and half of that is spent cleaning and then half of that is spent interacting with cats like Bethany and small animals,” said King.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can visit www.spca.bc.ca/volunteer and you can see all of the opportunities they have available.

