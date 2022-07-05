Nasu'kin Joe Pierre at Canada Day in Rotary Park.

Video: A Ktunaxa song for Canada Day

Nasu’kin Joe Pierre of the Aq’am Band, among the presenters welcoming residents to Canada Day celebrations in Rotary Park, sang in Ktunaxa a song about how the flag unifies us.

