Diddy to buy Cresco, Columbia Care marijuana assets for up to $185 million

The hip-hop mogul has agreed to pay up to $185 million in a deal to acquire Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc.

The deal will also create the “world’s largest Black-owned cannabis company.

“My mission has always been to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in industries where we’ve traditionally been denied access,” Diddy, via press release.

The deal includes nine retail stores and three production facilities across New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabisedible cannabis

Previous story
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi on a ‘suicide mission’

Just Posted

Kimberley Alpine Resort optimistic about chairlift rebuild project and coming ski year. KAR photo.
Kimberley Alpine Resort provides update on North Star Chair rebuild

Stillwater Consulting will be offering 120 training spots for those eligible seeking employment in the natural resource sector. Townsman file photo.
Cranbrook company receives provincial funding to provide natural resources jobs training

Shyre, the Cranbrook Art’s Gift Shop Manager and Youth Instructor. (Photo courtesy Cranbrook Arts)
Cranbrook Arts in November

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy bring A Celtic Family Christmas to town Nov. 16. (Contributed)
King and Queen of the fiddle bring Celtic Christmas to Cranbrook and Vernon