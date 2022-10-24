College enrollment is down for a third year in a row

On Oct. 20, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a report which revealed that undergraduate enrollment has dropped 1.1% since last fall.

While the dip was smaller than the previous year’s decline of 3.1%, analysts still find the trend worrisome.

Doug Shapiro, the research center’s executive director, thinks the data suggests that enrollment declines brought on by the pandemic have not yet been reversed.

According to Shapiro, many 2020 and 2021 high school graduates who would have gone to college didn’t because of COVID, and maybe never will.

For-profit schools had the sharpest decline in enrollment this fall, down 2.5%. Public four-year schools and private nonprofit institutions saw declines of 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. Community college enrollment dropped 0.4%. Overall, the report found that graduate enrollment was also down by 1%

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CollegeEducation

Previous story
Kylie Jenner says she cried for 3 weeks after giving birth to her son
Next story
7 facts about Bram Stokers Dracula

Just Posted

Photo courtesy Martin Ross/via <a href="https://www.cranbrookbucks.ca/" target="_blank">cranbrookbucks.ca </a><a href="cranbrookbucks.ca" target="_blank"></a>
Bucks set record in 10-3 win over Powell River

The COTR Avalanche in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)
COTR Avalanche topple Bearcats to start PACWEST regular season

A fly fisherman casts on the Kootenai River, downstream from Lake Kookanusa, a reservoir that crosses the border between the U.S. and Canada, on Sept. 19, 2014. First Nations and environmentalists are angry the federal and British Columbia governments continue to stonewall American requests for a joint investigation of cross-border contamination from coal mining in southern B.C.'s Elk Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Spokesman Review, Rich Landers
First Nations, environmentalists tired of stonewalling over Kootenays selenium probe

Highway contractor Mainroad takes care of a 3,673 kilometres long stretch of highway and secondary roads in the East Kootenay. Bulletin file.
Winter is coming: What to expect from the highway contractor