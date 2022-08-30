(Black Press Media Creative)

Britney Spears addresses conservatorship in 22-Minute audio clip

Last November, Britney Spears won a legal battle to free herself from a 13-year conservatorship that dictated both her personal and professional life. The pop star is sharing more about her experience during that difficult period.

On August 28, the singer posted a 22-minute clip to YouTube addressing the conservatorship and the alleged abuse involved.

“I was scared broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it,” Spears, via YouTube.

The singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, responded to the recording with a post on her Instagram the same day. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Spears released her first new single in six years with ‘Hold Me Closer,’ a collaboration with Elton John. “I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time and I’m so grateful”, Spears said in her video.

“But if you’re a weird, if you’re a weird introvert oddball like me, who feels alone a lot of the time and you needed to hear a story like this today so you don’t feel alone, know this: my life has been far from easy and you’re not alone,” Spears, via YouTube.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

britney spears

Previous story
How Are Earbuds Affecting Your Hearing?
Next story
Honda Motor, LG Energy plan to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery factory

Just Posted

John Hudak is pictured taking his official oath of office in May, 2019, after winning the City of Cranbrook byelection. Cranbrook’s Chief Election Officer Sarann Press is on the left. (City of Cranbrook photo)
John Hudak will not seek a second term on Cranbrook Council

A wildlife viewing platform is coming to Confederation Park thanks to a $25,000 contribution from the Regional District of East Kootenay. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Wildlife viewing platform coming to Confederation Park

Corb Lund, coming off a U.S. tour, an appearance at Grand Ole Opry, and the release of a new album, is coming to Cranbrook with a solo acoustic show.
Corb Lund on Grand Ole Opry, his solo show, and the songs of his friends

Stan Doehle is running for a third term area RDEK Area B director. (Photo contributed)
Stan Doehle to run for third term as Area B director